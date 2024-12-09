The Colorado Avalanche swung a trade for goalie Scott Wedgewood at the end of November. Wedgewood came to Colorado as the team struggled with keeping pucks out of the net. Of course, it isn't all on the goalie. But head coach Jared Bednar was impressed with his new goaltender and his team's overall defense against the New Jersey Devils.

The Avalanche gave up 30 shots to the lowly Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. However, they limited a high-flying Devils offense to just 25 shots on Sunday. Ross Colton and Artturi Lehkonen scored a goal each as Wedgewood shutout New Jersey 4-0 at the Prudential Center. After the game, Bednar had some high praise for his team's performance.

“I think it was our best game of the year on the defensive side of it,” Bednar said, via NHL.com. “To be honest with you, I just felt like we looked really organized, really disciplined, above the puck early. A really good offensive team we’re playing there and I felt like we made it difficult on them to generate any type of speed and find open ice all the time.”

Scott Wedgewood coming up big early in Avalanche tenure

The Avalanche have needed stability in goal for a few years now. Colorado has struggled to find a consistent starting goaltender. Their current starter, Alex Georgiev, struggled with injury this year. When healthy, he has struggled. He has played to an .874 save percentage in 18 games, according to ESPN.

Wedgewood had struggled after inking a one-year deal with the Nashville Predators this summer. In fact, he only played five games for his now-former team. The veteran puck-stopper played to an .878 save percentage before the trade West.

However, Wedgewood has been spectacular early on with the Avalanche. In three games, he has played to a remarkable .951 save percentage. Moreover, he has saved 1.85 Goals Above Average, according to Evolving Hockey. He also has 2.66 Goals Saved Above Expected.

The Avalanche moved to 16-13-0 after their win over the Devils on Sunday. Colorado remains in fourth place in the Central Division, two points back of the Dallas Stars. Both teams are comfortably behind the Winnipeg Jets and Minnesota Wild, who are on 40 points each.

The Avalanche have playoff aspirations, as they do year in and year out. While things have looked bleak, Wedgewood has provided some hope for better days. In any event, Jared Bednar has to be breathing easier on the bench when the veteran backup is on the ice.