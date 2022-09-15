Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon is expected to land a new contract extension with the team this offseason after winning the Stanley Cup last year. On Thursday, MacKinnon revealed his mindset as negotiations continue, while also hinting at the type of payday that could be coming his way. Via Michael Russo, MacKinnon revealed that his contract extension talks are close to their final stages and he’s hopeful the deal will be done soon. The 27-year-old jokingly added that he’s sick of being called the most underpaid player in hockey, hinting that his new deal could be a highly lucrative one.

#avs star Nathan MacKinnon says his contract extension talks are close and will be done soon and won’t be single digits. He hopes it to be done by opening night or he’d prefer not to talk during season. Joked he doesn’t like the label of being most underpaid player in NHL. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) September 15, 2022

If there’s any player deserving of a massive salary hike, it’s Nathan MacKinnon. The Avs star had a sensational season in 2021-22, helping the team win the Stanley Cup. Currently, MacKinnon is making just $6.3 million. He’s the third-highest earner among Avalanche forwards, and the fourth-highest paid player on the team.

That will surely change when he puts pen to paper on his new deal, which some have suggested could make him the single-highest paid player in hockey. MacKinnon hinted, via Russo, that his deal will be worth at least $10 million, but there’s reason to believe even that figure is low.

Connor McDavid is hockey’s highest-paid player in 2022, collecting $12.5 million per season. MacKinnon’s new deal could eclipse that mark, should he receive what he’s worth. MacKinnon’s agent Pat Brisson also dropped an inkling that the Avs’ forward could become the NHL’s top earner.

Just chatted with agent Pat Brisson and he says there are more frequent, ongoing discussions with the Avs and they too want it done before opener. Asked if he’ll be highest paid player in NHL, Brisson smiles: “We’ll see.” https://t.co/jxtZQOHgIz — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) September 15, 2022

Last season, MacKinnon featured in 65 games. He racked up 88 points, including 32 goals and 56 assists, while registering 299 shots on target. If MacKinnon and the Avalanche don’t agree to new terms prior to the regular season starting, the star forward said he would not be open to resuming talks until the offseason.