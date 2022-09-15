fbpx
Nathan MacKinnon drops hint that contract extension with Avs will be monstrous

Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon is expected to land a new contract extension with the team this offseason after winning the Stanley Cup last year. On Thursday, MacKinnon revealed his mindset as negotiations continue, while also hinting at the type of payday that could be coming his way. Via Michael Russo, MacKinnon revealed that his contract extension talks are close to their final stages and he’s hopeful the deal will be done soon. The 27-year-old jokingly added that he’s sick of being called the most underpaid player in hockey, hinting that his new deal could be a highly lucrative one.

If there’s any player deserving of a massive salary hike, it’s Nathan MacKinnon. The Avs star had a sensational season in 2021-22, helping the team win the Stanley Cup. Currently, MacKinnon is making just $6.3 million. He’s the third-highest earner among Avalanche forwards, and the fourth-highest paid player on the team.

That will surely change when he puts pen to paper on his new deal, which some have suggested could make him the single-highest paid player in hockey. MacKinnon hinted, via Russo, that his deal will be worth at least $10 million, but there’s reason to believe even that figure is low.

Connor McDavid is hockey’s highest-paid player in 2022, collecting $12.5 million per season. MacKinnon’s new deal could eclipse that mark, should he receive what he’s worth. MacKinnon’s agent Pat Brisson also dropped an inkling that the Avs’ forward could become the NHL’s top earner.

Last season, MacKinnon featured in 65 games. He racked up 88 points, including 32 goals and 56 assists, while registering 299 shots on target. If MacKinnon and the Avalanche don’t agree to new terms prior to the regular season starting, the star forward said he would not be open to resuming talks until the offseason.

