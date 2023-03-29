There have been very few theatrical experiences quite like Avatar: The Way of Water. I never saw the first Avatar in theaters — even after a number of re-releases — but The Way of Water was extraordinary. It was so immersive that I’m not sure any non-Avatar theatrical experience can top it. For those who missed The Way of Water after it was released in theaters last December, you can finally watch James Cameron’s epic from the comfort of your own home.

Where to watch Avatar: The Way of Water?

Like its predecessor, The Way of Water has been a box office hit during its ongoing theatrical run and has grossed over $2.3 billion. But the film is also available to stream when bought digitally. The film is currently available for purchase on platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu. While nothing will be able to replicate something like seeing The Way of Water in IMAX 3D, the digital edition is available in UHD (along with the standard HD and SD options).

How much does it cost to buy?

All three formats of The Way of Water — UHD, HD, SD — all come with a price tag of $19.99. The price tag may seem high and reminiscent of the pandemic days when major releases hit streaming platforms for the same price, but at least you get to keep this if you buy it.

Is it on Disney+?

It’s highly likely that the film will be available to stream on Disney+ like its predecessor, but an official release date has not been announced yet.

Avatar: The Way of Water is playing in theaters now and is available for purchase on VOD.