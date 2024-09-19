Awkwafina's net worth in 2024 is $8 million. Awkwafina is a popular actress who has appeared in several hit movies, including Crazy Rich Asians, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Little Mermaid, Ocean's Eight, The Farewell, Jumaji: The Next Level, and Kung Fu Panda 4.

She is a Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actress and a Golden Globes Award winner. Here is a closer look at Awkwafina's net worth in 2024.

What is Awkwafina's net worth in 2024?: $8 million (estimate)

Awkwafina's net worth in 2024 is $8 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Awkwafina, also known as Nora Lum, was born on June 2, 1988, in Stony Brook, New York. She attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. After graduating from high school, Awkwafina attended the University at Albany, where she double-majored in journalism and women's studies.

As early as a teenager, Awkwafina embarked on a career in rap. Her most popular track came in 2012 when she released My Vag on YouTube. Since then, Awkwafina released her solo album called Yellow Ranger. According to reports, Awkwafina claimed to have made at least $400 to $800 on a monthly basis from her rapping career.

Awkwafina's career as an actress

Awkwafina first appeared on television in the TV series called Girl Code before getting casted in Regular Show. Roughly a year later, she made her big-screen debut in the hit film Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

Here, Awkwafina acted alongside Hollywood A-listers such as Zac Efron, Seth Rogen, Rosy Byrne, Selena Gomez, and Chloe Grace Moretz. Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising grossed $108 million around the world.

After that, Awkwafina became a fixture in the big screens. She earned roles in films such as Storks, Dude, and hit film Ocean's Eight. Ocean's Eight grossed nearly $300 million worldwide. Furthermore, Awkwafina also appeared in other TV series such as Drive Share, Mary + Jane, Animals, and Future Man.

But among her films, Awkwafina rose to fame after appearing in the hit movie Crazy Rich Asians. Crazy Rich Asians grossed around $239 million worldwide. For making Peik Lin Goh come to life, Awkwafina received a pair of MTV Movie Awards and an NBR Award win. Online outlets suggest that the Crazy Rich Asians actress raked in at least $500,000 for her role.

Awkwafina wins Golden Globe for The Farewell

https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1214028380443529216

After her breakthrough performance in Crazy Rich Asians, Awkwafina followed up with another award-winning performance in The Farewell. The Farewell grossed $23 million worldwide.

Starring in the film as Billi, Awkwafina earned a Critics Choice Award nomination, a Satellite Award win, a Gotham Award win, and her first Golden Globes Award win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

In 2021, Awkwafina made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut after she starred as Katy in Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings was a huge hit after it grossed $432 million worldwide. For portraying Katy, Awkwafina enjoyed a $5 million paycheck, as per sources. She also earned a Saturn Award win for Best Supporting Actress.

After a string of breakthrough performances, Awkwafina often was seen in the cinemas. She appeared in other notable movies such as Jumanji: The Next Level, Raya and the Last Dragon, The Little Mermaid, The Bad Guys, Swan Song, Quiz Lady, and Renfield. According to sources, Awkwafina raked in $600,000 for her role in Renfield.

In 2023, Awkwafina starred in the comedy series Awkwafina is Hangin' with Grandma. For her efforts, the Crazy Rich Asians actress was awarded her first Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series.

Earlier in 2024, Awkwafina starred in the animated movie Kung Fu Panda 4. Kung Fu Panda 4 is performing well in the cinemas after having already grossed nearly $420 million worldwide. She also starred in Jackpot! along with John Cena. She also lent her voice talents to the animated film IF.

Awkwafina makes her bread and butter mainly from movies. As a result, she is penciled to appear in future projects, according to IMDB. The Farewell star is set to appear in The Baccarat Machine, Wildwood, Grand Death Lotto, and The Bad Guys 2.

Awkwafina's other income sources

Aside from being a rising actress, Awkwafina also tried her hand as an author. In 2015, the Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings actress published a book called Awkwafina's NYC.

Given Awkwafina's rise in popularity as an actress, it isn't surprising that several brands have wanted to partner with her. These major brands include Nintendo, Google Assistant, Oculus, GM, and HotelTonight, as per reports.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Awkwafina's net worth in 2024?