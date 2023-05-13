Dustin Michael is using his platform to invoke an important message. Dustin revealed recently that he is in a relationship with D. Smith, a trans woman. The B5 alum uploaded a video message to Instagram to explain why he decided to go public with his relationship at this time.

“I’m in a very beautiful relationship with someone who makes me very happy. She’s very sexy, very talented. And most of all, she has a beautiful kind of spirit, which I love. My girlfriend, she is transgender. Her name is D. Smith,” Michael shared.

Dustin chose this time to disclose his relationship with Smith and stop the stigma of dating trans women in the Black community in light of the fatal shooting of Koko Da Doll. Koko Da Doll was a trans woman who was shot and killed in Atlanta last month and in the making of his video he did not want to contribute to the violence against trans women.

“After Koko’s death, I wanted to make it very clear to (D. Smith) that she has a place that she can feel safe and free with and basically feel seen and loved without any conditions,” Michael said. “I don’t want to be one of those men benefiting from a trans woman in private and I celebrate her publicly.”

Koko’s began trending earlier this year when she appeared in the documentary Kokomo City where she went into detail about her life as a transgender woman, violence she’s faced, and her interactions with Black men as a sex worker.

Dustin continued adding that the documentary “hit me close to home because I feel as men, Black men, we’re not allowing ourselves to love who we want to love openly without fearing being judged and shamed publicly.”

He said as Black men, “we learn to suppress certain feelings, but we don’t ever grow up and really learn to deal with them” in adulthood.

He continued, “Sometimes that emotional trauma can basically lead to violence or death, which brings me to why I’m doing this video.”

Smith directed “Kokomo City.”

Smith shared Michael’s video. “I’m so proud of you. We’ve known each other for almost 10 years now and every moment with you was always validating,” she captioned the post. “So many men only dream of being as brave as you are.”

She added: “Thank you for being the example of a human just loving a human. I’m so grateful for your heart, ambition and spirit! I love you.”

Dustin did not disclose how long he and Smith have been dating.