Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship has gotten an update. While the two have not technically put a title on it, they have been fueling dating rumors since February.

“Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” a source told Us Weekly of the model, 27, and the rapper, 29. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.”

The model is “really attracted to the ‘Party’ artist’s confidence, which, thankfully, is not arrogance or cockiness. They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends,” the source adds. “They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day.”

The two were first seen out together in February on several dates.

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” a second source told Us in March. “It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him. Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh.”

“He’s very charming and she thinks he’s a great guy. Although things are still fairly new, she definitely sees potential,” the source concluded at the time.

Jenner has been linked to Devin Booker, Harry Styles, Kyle Kuzma, and Ben Simmons previously. Bad Bunny seemingly dissed Booker in a new song titled Coco Chanel in March.

“I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it,” Bad Bunny sang in Spanish which fans believed was a nod to Booker’s current NBA team the Phoenix Suns.