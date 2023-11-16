Baby Shark's Big Movie has a fun, music-filled trailer that was just released before it debuts on December 8.

The film goes deep into the underwater world of Baby Shark's Big Show. It's based on the popular Pinkfong Baby Shark Dance, which became one of the biggest success stories of internet animations, according to Cartoon Brew.

The original video of Baby Shark Dance currently sits at 13.6 billion views.

Baby Shark's Big Movie trailer

As for the movie, the trailer was released by Nickelodeon, Pinkfong, and Paramount+. It's a musical that will be released on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada.

Its trailer features a lot of music, the reaction of the sharks moving to the big city, and what they contend with when they arrive.

The movie's synopsis is based on Baby Shark leaving the world he loves behind. Due to his family moving to the city, he has to adjust to his new life and leave his best friend, William. Stariana, an evil pop starfish, encounters Baby Shark, and plots to steal his song to dominate underwater music. So, Baby Shark must break her spell to bring harmony to the seas once again.

Voices from the film include Ashley Tisdale, Chloe Fineman, Aparna Nancherla, and Lance Bass. It also includes several franchise regulars.

It's directed by Alan Foreman (The Casagrandes) and is written by Whitney Ralls (My Little Pony: Equestria Girls). Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company co-produce it.

As for the music, it was composed by Jon Chau. Pinkfong, Tova Litvin, Andrew Underberg, Matthew Tishler, and Doug Rockwell wrote and produced the songs.

Baby Shark's Big Movie will be released on December 8