You're no stranger to Doug if you grew up in the '90s and watched Nickelodeon. Good news, fans. The show's creator, Jim Jinkins, said he's working on a sequel series to the popular animated show for Disney+, according to Consequence.

The new Doug series

“Doug is 33 years old — the fans of Doug have grown up, maybe some of them have gotten married, maybe some of them have kids. The idea of bringing Doug back now has real power in it,” Jinkins explained in an interview on the YouTube channel Tenn Buick, which aired earlier this year but is now making waves on social media.

The creator mentioned that the project is still in the very early stages of development. Disney+ gave the sequel early approval due in part to the fact its own the copyright to the character. No official release date has been confirmed. However, Jinkins shared a storyboard, so it seriously is a work in progress.

The project is dubbed Doug Kids, and it focuses on the title character and Patti Mayonnaise, who are now adults, married and have two children, Yancey and Doug Jr. Familiar faces from the original series are also a part of the new show, including Skeeter, Roger, Beebe, Judy and others.

Doug initially aired for seven seasons between 1991 and 1999. Plus, a film adaptation of the Nickelodeon hit was released in 1999.

If the new show gets picked up, no doubt fans will flock to Disney+ to have some '90s nostalgia moments. And if their kids watch, it might also bring forth a new generation of Doug enthusiasts for decades to come.