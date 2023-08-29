A former contestant from ABC's “The Bachelorette” is speaking out after multiple reports claimed he had died. Josh Seiter spoke out after a post was made on his social media.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing,” a statement from his family read per TMZ. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world.”

“His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone. Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace,” they added.

However, he cleared up the “statement” that was put on his social media with a post on Tuesday (Aug. 29).

“Hey, guys. As you can see, I am alive and well. My account was hacked,” he said on Tuesday via a video post on Instagram. “For the last 24 hours, I've been trying desperately to get into it. Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I've gone through with depression and suicide attempts.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I'm sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post,” he continued. “I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who was behind this but again, I apologize for the confusion. And I will update you guys as more facts come in. Thank you, guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Seiter (@josh_seiter_official)

The statement has been removed from his social media and claimed it was from his family last the time.

It was alarming to fans as Seiter posted about his mental health on social media, often sharing how he has struggled but has consistently tried to improve it. One of his latest post was a photo of him smiling with the caption “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

As for his stint with reality television, Seiter competed on “The Bachelorette” in 2015. He was vying for the attention of then-bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. Unfortunately, he did not stay on the show long as he was eliminated within the first week of the reality series.