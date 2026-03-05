Khloe Kardashian is okay with possibly having another baby in the future, but if you're thinking it would be with her ex, Tristan Thompson, the chances are slim to none.

On the latest episode of Khloe's podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, the Good American founder shared her view on having more children. She has a daughter, True, and a son, Tatum, with Thompson.

“I don’t think I have the energy for another baby, but I do think girls need sisters,” she said. “It’s how I was raised.

Khloe is an expert on having a sisterly bond as the reality star has four sisters: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

“Like, Tatum is going to be fine,” Khloe said of her son. “But a girl needs her sister. Maybe because that was my experience.”

While Khloe noted that maybe she won't have enough “energy” for another child at the moment, she also looked into other aspects like her emotional well-being.

“I don’t know if I emotionally can handle this,” she said. “It’s just been a thought. I’ve just been thinking about it.”

While still on the topic of expanding her family, she recalled the drama that happened when Tatum was born.

“I would be along for that journey [this time] as opposed to all the trauma that surrounded Tatum’s surrogate experience,” Khloe explained.

When Khloe found out that she and Thompson's surrogate was pregnant with Tatum, the Clevealand Cavaliers star fathered a child outside of their relationship. He and a woman named Maralee Nichols share a son named Theo who was born in December 2021. Tatum was born in July 2022. Additionally, prior to True's birth in April 2018, Thompson cheated on Khloe a few days before she was born.

While she would be up for having another baby, possibly in the future with the frozen embryo, she will be okay if it doesn't happen that way.

Article Continues Below

“When you put an embryo in, there’s no guarantee it will take,” she said. “So I was also thinking I could try that and if it doesn’t work, that means God didn’t want me to have another baby. And that’s fine.”

What has Khloe Kardashian said about Tristan Thompson's infidelity?

While Khloe and Thompson have not dated in several years, she has been opening up about their former relationship with the NBA star. In an interview with Alex Cooper on her podcast, Call Her Daddy, back in December 2025, she shared about her feelings after Thompson cheated for the first time.

“I think the first one hurt the most because I was pregnant. Also, I didn't get to sit with my feelings enough for the first one. I gave birth less than 48 hours later after the first cheating scandal happened with Tristan,” Khloe said.

“I don't know if this sounds right but it’s what I could think to say, I don't even think I was able to process everything that happened,” she continued. “I think if I maybe was six months pregnant and that happened, I probably would've walked away and never went back. But because I gave birth less than two days later, I buried my head in the sand, and I was like, I just want to have this bliss that I always dreamed of, and have a brand new baby and have the daddy here.”

She added that the second time Thompson stepped out of their relationship “hurt more” for a couple of reasons. That time, Thompson got Nichols pregnant and later gave birth to their son, Theo.

“Maybe the second [cheating incident] hurt more because I lived with it for so much longer, and maybe I had this shame with the second scandal because I sort of knew what was gonna happen again,” Khloe continued.

After Khloe learned of his cheating again, she ended the relationship.