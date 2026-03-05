Ryan Lochte is clapping back at his estranged wife's claims.

Kayla Rae Reid filed for divorce last year after seven years of marriage and recently claimed that the Olympic gold medalist swimmer was with his now-girlfriend while they were married. The former couple share son Caiden and daughters Liv and Georgia.

In the March 2 episode of Reid's podcast that she hosts with Caroline Lunny, The Comeback Era with Caroline and Kayla, Lunny accidentally called Lochte's girlfriend, Molly Gillihan, his “mistress.”

“Well, your technically still-husband is already living with his girlfriend,” Lunny said.

While Reid said she was “happy” for Lochte and Gillihan, she alleged that they were together longer than their hard launch last year over the summer.

“They've been happy for a very long time. Very long time, for many years. They go way back,” Reid alleged.

Lochte made a statement to People debunking Reid's claims sharing that he did not cheat on his ex.

“I absolutely was not unfaithful to my ex-wife,” Lochte told the outlet. “And I have no excuse but to continue to say I have grown and learned so much from my past and I am working on myself and my character every single day.”

“I love Molly and the family we have so much and it breaks my heart to see Molly dragged into this because never, not one time, did Molly and I have any sort of inappropriate relationship while I was with Kayla. I reached out to Molly after I was served divorce papers and living on my own.”

Reid has not yet responded to Lochte's statement.

Why did Kayla Rae Reid compare Ryan Lochte to Tristan Thompson?

Tristan Thompson and Lochte might both be athletes, but that's not why Reid compared them. In the podcast, she shared with Lunny that while watching The Kardashians last season, Khloe Kardashian's storyline hit home for her.

Khloe dated Thompson on and off for about five years, spanning from 2016 to 2022. The former couple shares two children: daughter True and son Tatum. The hot-and-cold romance ultimately ended due to Thompson not being faithful to her several times during their relationship.

“I've never related to someone's story so much,” said Reid. “I just felt so connected for reason.”