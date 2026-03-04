Over a year after Luka Doncic was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, the move still sparks debate around the NBA. The deal quickly placed former Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison under heavy scrutiny from analysts and fans. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently revisited that criticism while speaking on “The Draymond Green Show.”

Green argued that many media personalities harshly attacked Harrison at the time, only to later repeat the same logic Harrison originally used to defend the trade.

“So many people crushed Nico for the reasons that he gave,” Green said. “When Nico gave those reasons, everybody said, ‘He’s ridiculous, he’s crazy.’”

Dallas justified the blockbuster deal by pointing to defense as a major factor in the move. The Mavericks received Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick in return.

“Now, when I turn on the TV, all I see is the media that crushed Nico Harrison, which essentially aided in him getting fired, regurgitating the same things that Nico Harrison was saying,” Green said.

Draymond Green responds after Stephen A. Smith pushes back

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith addressed Green’s comments during Monday’s episode of “First Take,” arguing that the Warriors forward misrepresented how analysts reacted to the trade.

“He’s very wrong,” Smith said. “He’s wrong with his depiction of what people were saying. I think that in this particular instance, Draymond Green is being incredibly unfair.”

Smith added that most criticism focused strictly on the decision itself, not Harrison personally. He also questioned how much Dallas could have received if Doncic had been available across the entire league.

“If Luka Doncic had been put on the open market by Nico Harrison, can we even sit here and imagine the assets that would have been offered for him?” Smith said.

Green later responded to Smith’s rebuttal and criticized what he sees as a lack of accountability among television analysts.

“The problem that I have is we’re calling for all this accountability, but all these guys just get to say things and there’s zero accountability,” Green said. “Just literally get to throw sh*t at a wall and see if it sticks.”

He continued by questioning how commentators often position themselves as experts despite never playing in the NBA.

“It’s the only thing you can become an expert in and never have any experience with the game,” Green added.