Travis Kelce drew attention this week after a short interaction at a golf event in Florida surfaced on social media.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended a TGL match Tuesday at Palm Beach State College’s SoFi Center, where cameras caught him speaking with Kai Trump, the granddaughter of former President Donald Trump. A video circulating online shows the two chatting casually near the venue, PageSix reports.

Kai smiled and adjusted a necklace while speaking with Kelce, who faced away from the camera during the moment. The three-time Super Bowl champion wore a green button-up shirt paired with a white baseball cap, while the 18-year-old golfer appeared in a simple white top.

Neither Kelce nor Kai publicly addressed the interaction, and representatives for both sides have not commented.

Despite the brief nature of the clip, social media quickly ran with theories about what the two might have discussed. Several users joked that Kelce could have been asking about Kai’s “KT” merchandise logo, which resembles the “TK” initials tied to the NFL star’s brand.

The moment also sparked discussion because of the broader public dynamic surrounding Kelce’s personal life.

Donald Trump previously criticized Kelce’s fiancée, Taylor Swift, during a public remark in May 2025, calling the Grammy-winning singer “no longer hot.” Swift and Kelce have not responded to those comments.

Kelce’s Golf Appearance Draws Attention

Kai Trump has begun carving out her own lane in golf. She made her LPGA debut in November 2025 and plans to attend the University of Miami this fall.

During that tournament appearance, Kai acknowledged feeling overwhelmed by the moment.

“The nerves just got to me,” she said during a Golf Channel interview, explaining that the pressure affected her performance.

Kelce, meanwhile, often takes part in celebrity golf events and exhibition-style competitions during the NFL offseason. Tuesday’s event also included a quick on-air exchange with his brother Jason Kelce.

Jason, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center who now works as an ESPN analyst, interviewed Travis while covering the match between Jupiter Links Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club.

While discussing Travis’ swing, Jason delivered a playful jab.

“Trav has been smooth his whole life, which is something I know nothing about,” Jason joked to viewers. “All power and explosion.”

The conversation between Kelce and Kai Trump lasted only moments, yet it quickly became one of the most talked-about clips from the event.