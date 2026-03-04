Victor Wembanyama continues to reshape expectations around what an NBA star can accomplish early in his career. The San Antonio Spurs centerpiece recently reached a milestone the league has never seen before.

Wembanyama became the first player in NBA history to win both Player of the Month and Defensive Player of the Month during the same month in the Western Conference. The honor also marked his second straight Defensive Player of the Month award and his third overall, already more than any other player has earned.

While the league recognizes his dominance on the court, the collectibles world now has its own piece of Wembanyama history circulating among fans and investors.

A one-of-a-kind trading card tied to the Spurs star has surfaced, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about items in the hobby.

Rare Victor Wembanyama Card Emerges After Father-Son Pull

Collectors recently learned about the 2025-26 Topps Chrome Autographs SuperFractor #TCA-VW Victor Wembanyama card, a signed one-of-one piece that features a bold blue ink autograph from the rising superstar.

The card carries a unique detail that adds another layer of intrigue. Its serial number reads “1/1,” which coincidentally matches Wembanyama’s jersey number.

The card entered the spotlight after a father and son from Aledo, Texas pulled the ultra-rare item earlier this year. The pair later traveled to Goldin’s headquarters in Runnemede, New Jersey to share the story behind their discovery.

Article Continues Below

Ken Goldin, the founder and CEO of the well-known auction house, explained why the card stands out among modern basketball collectibles.

“This is one of the most important Wemby cards in existence,” Goldin said. “It is the first-ever NBA licensed SuperRefractor Auto of Victor Wembanyama, the most dominant player in the NBA today. It will forever go down in the history of collecting, and this one is signed in beautiful blue ink.”

The card also carries historical significance for another reason. It comes from the first standalone NBA licensed Topps Chrome basketball release since the 2008-09 season.

Collectors view that detail as a major factor behind the card’s rising value.

The current bid on the Goldin auction site has already reached $150,000, and the listing describes the piece as graded NM-MT+ 8.5 by PSA.

For hobby enthusiasts, the timing could not feel more fitting. As Wembanyama builds a historic résumé on the floor, a once-in-a-generation collectible tied to his rise now sits at the center of the sports card world.