Khloe Kardashian is giving her insight on Lamar Odom's substance abuse.

The two-time NBA champion is getting a first look at his past addiction in the new documentary, Netflix's Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.

“That first hit of cocaine was amazing,” he admits about his previous addiction. “But you unlock a vault that you can’t really control… I was out all night partying. I didn’t want to stop.”

The Netflix synopsis shares that “the documentary traces the life of Lamar Odom, from his rise to NBA fame and marriage to Khloé Kardashian to his near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel.

He mentioned in the documentary that will detail his addiction through his view as well as those close to him, including his ex-wife.

“He would escape rehab and go on a drug bender, and no one could find him,” Kardashian recalls in the documentary. “I just felt such a responsibility to cover this up and protect him.”

Kardashian and Odom were married from 2009 to 2016 and stayed with him during his 2015 near-fatal overdose prior to initially filing for divorce in 2013. She shared during an episode of The Kardashians last year about how it affected their family.

“It made me sad because the demise of Lamar, hurt and affected every single one my family,” Khloe said during the March 6 episode of The Kardashians. “We still love and cherish him but like that man is just not there.”

Article Continues Below

“I can’t help you anymore,” Khloe said to Odom who was a guest in the episode. “You’ll never be the person that we all idolized.”

In another episode last year she had empathy towards his addiction.

“I do believe that addiction is a disease,” she said at the time. “The truth is, no one can save someone from that except for that own individual. I tried countless times to save Lamar from that.”

“You can't keep doing f–ked up s–t and expect people just to stay around,” she added. “I had to learn the hard way that I can't save anyone in that position.”

In 2015, the Los Angeles star suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in Las Vegas, where he was in a coma for four days. He revealed in the documentary that he said he had “12 strokes and six heart attacks,” Odom reveals. “That’s not no average s—.”

Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom premieres on the streamer on March 31.