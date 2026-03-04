It has been a few months since WWE Superstar R-Truth has competed in a match, and the star changed his look by cutting his hair.

Truth took to Instagram to reveal he shaved all of his hair. His caption read, “Truth 8:32 ‘the truth..the whole truth..nothing but the truth… shall set you free…LIVE YOUR TRUTH… Ron Killings.”

Fans will remember that Truth had long hair for most of his career. In 2025, he cut his hair short after making his surprise return after his release.

R-Truth's 2025 WWE release and return

2025 was a rollercoaster for R-Truth. He was released in June 2025 after the company let his contract expire. This caused an uproar amongst fans.

A movement started to bring him back. WWE brought Truth back, and he made his return at Money in the Bank less than a week after his release.

He returned to attack John Cena, his “childhood hero,” and help Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso beat Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team bout.

Since then, Truth has reverted to being a comedy act. He got an initial match against Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship after his return, but it ended in a disqualification.

He has not competed in many matches lately. Truth had a match against Gunther in December 2025 on Monday Night RAW, but it only lasted a few minutes. It came a couple of weeks after Gunther retired Cena.

While he's mostly a comedy wrestler, Truth has several accomplishments to his name in his WWE career. He is a two-time United States Champion, and he won the Hardcore Championship twice.

Additionally, he is a record 54-time 24/7 Champion. The title has since been retired, but Truth had a record-setting number of reigns. He has also won tag team gold several times with the likes of The Miz and Kofi Kingston.