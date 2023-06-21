Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper, but in certain communities, he's also known as Kendall Jenner's potential romantic partner. Earlier this year, the two sparked dating rumors when the began appearing out and about together. They've generally avoided saying anything, but now the rapper has spoken up.

On a more personal topic, Bad Bunny said of his relationship with Kendall Jenner, per TooFab: “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life.”

When asked whether he would like to “clear up anything about his relationship status and the tabloid rumors with Jenner” specifically about the Coachella rumors, he said, “That's the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

“I keep living,” he continued. “Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don't focus on that. I'm always going to keep living my way.”

In the same interview, Bad Bunny said he's been “trying to socialize more, get to know more people” as he makes famous friends in Hollywood. He explained that, for him, it was always hard to make friends, but it got worse when he gained more fame. It hasn't helped that everyone has a camera now.

“Today, everyone's a paparazzi. We're in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings,” he said. “Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone. There could be someone in line with, I don't know, weird pants on or something, and someone is there filming them.”