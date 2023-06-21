Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny haven't been shying away from the public eye with their little romance. Although nothing serious has been said about the two of them, the Kardashians star and rapper still go out on dates. On Tuesday, the couple visited Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California, with friends.

The 27 year old Jenner and 29 year old Bad Bunny left the restaurant together. Jenner wore high-rise snake print flared pants with a black belt and a cropped white T-shirt, and square-toe boots. Whereas the Puerto Rican rapper opted for an off-white T-shirt with print pants, and green lace-up boots. This isn't the first time they seemed to match each other.

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy,” a source told People. “He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.”

“He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now,” they added. “Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.”

Earlier this year, after the two were linked, the model saw long term potential with the rapper: “Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him,” a source told Us Weekly. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.”

The Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny dating rumors began in February when the two of them were spotted leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant.