Bad Bunny is blowing up social media on Friday with the release of his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana — which, translated into English, means Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow.

The new set list features 22 songs, included numerous featured artists such as Arcángel, Bryant Myers, De La Ghetto, Eladio Carrión, Feid, Luar La L, Mora, Ñengo, Young Miko, and YOVNGCHIMI.

In addition, Bad Bunny dropped the music video for the album's first single, Monaco, which features Hollywood legend Al Pacino. Pacino appears to be channeling his Godfather and Scarface characters for the shoot, which largely centers on Bad Bunny dining at the chic real-life New York Italian restaurant, Carbone.

The 7 minute, 19 second video features an extended outtake with Pacino and Bad Bunny talking together at the end of the song, in which Pacino tells the popular music star, “You’re doin’ great, you really are doin’ great,” over white wine, pasta and branzino. “He’s chargin’ it up,” Pacino adds.

“You never know what tomorrow brings,” Pacino croons, echoing the title and theme of the new album. “Never know what tomorrow takes from you,” he continues . “Nobody knows, nobody knows what tomorrow brings,” Pacino wraps up on the subject, a bit redundantly at this point. “Thank you for the blessing,” Bad Bunny tells him as they clink wine glasses.

With anticipation high for Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, and positive reviews pouring in, all that's missing from the moment is a big signature Al Pacino “hooo-ahhh” to celebrate Bad Bunny‘s surefire hit.