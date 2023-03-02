Anfernee Simons caught another bad break in just his first game back from injury. Against the New Orleans Pelicans at home Wednesday, the Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard appeared to have reinjured his right ankle that he hurt on Valentine’s Day.

Simons exited the game having just played 20 minutes. He was later ruled out for the rest of the night, thus also putting his availability for the Blazers’ next game in question. After the game, Anfernee Simons did not offer much optimism about his chances of playing this coming Friday against the Atlanta Hawks — Portland’s first game of a six-leg road trip.

Via Jason Quick of The Athletic:

Anfernee Simons said if he was a betting man he wouldn’t bet on his chances of playing Friday in Atlanta after he aggravated his right ankle sprain Wednesday. “Bad luck,” Simons said.

Anfernee Simons scored four points on nine attempts from the field and recorded three rebounds with an assist before leaving the game that the Pelicans ultimately won, 121-110.

Chances are, Anfernee Simons will be with the team in the upcoming road trip despite a likely questionable status for the Atlanta game. If he gets ruled out of that contest, the next chance for him to play will be on Sunday when the Blazers visit the Orlando Magic.

An absence by Anfernee Simons could open up a chance for Cam Reddish to get starting duties again.

Simons is second on the Blazers in scoring with 21.1 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting from the field, while also averaging 2.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists.