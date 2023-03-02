Anfernee Simons missed the Portland Trail Blazers’ last three games prior to Wednesday night due to the ankle injury he suffered in the third quarter of their Valentine’s Day matchup against the Washington Wizards. The All-Star break came at an opportune time, as it gave Simons time to rest his ankle and not miss too many games as a result.

And on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, Simons made his return to the starting lineup for a Blazers team in need of any help they can get for the stretch run. However, Simons’ triumphant return turned sour in the third quarter.

Anfernee Simons did not return to the Blazers’ 121-110 loss against the Pelicans after re-injuring the same ankle (right) he injured against the Wizards. In 20 minutes of play, Simons tallied just four points, three boards, and a dime. Perhaps his ankle was still bothering him throughout the night.

Anfernee Simons had to motion to the bench that his right ankle was hurting, and the Blazers coaching staff quickly yanked him out of the game. Contrary to the injury he suffered against the Wizards, however, Simons was able to make his way to the locker room under his own power.

Perhaps the Blazers were just being cautious with the 23-year old guard. After all, Simons is just in the first season of the four-year, $100 million deal in the offseason, and he is the Blazers’ second-most reliable option on offense after the blazing hot Damian Lillard.

With Anfernee Simons having injured the same ankle in the past, it seems likely that the Blazers would rule him out for a few games. While that would not be of much help to the Blazers’ playoff (or play-in) hopes, Simons’ health should be of utmost priority.

In Simons’ absence, the Blazers should rely more on the likes of Matisse Thybulle, Cam Reddish, Nassir Little, and Shaedon Sharpe to fill those guard minutes. Jerami Grant should also take on a bigger offensive workload with Simons on the mend. Simons joins Jusuf Nurkic, Justise Winslow, Ryan Arcidiacono, and Ibou Badji on the Blazers’ injury report.