Bailey Zappe gets praised by Patriots teammates in his NFL debut

Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire on Sunday. The New England Patriots, who were already without starting quarterback Mac Jones due to injury, had to call on the third-string rookie quarterback to come into the game against the Green Bay Packers after Brian Hoyer suffered an injury at the end of their second drive.

Zappe looked composed, nearly helping the Patriots upset the Packers on the road as double-digit underdogs. He completed 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards with a touchdown as New England fell in overtime, 27-24.

The Patriots rookie mostly played mistake-free football, with his lone turnover coming on a strip-sack that might have been more right tackle Isaiah Wynn’s fault than his.

Bailey Zappe’s performance earned him praise all around the Patriots’ locker room despite the loss.

“I just wanna give a huge shoutout to Zappe, man,” Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon said. “The way he stepped up in that game. I don’t believe he even took the main reps with the [first-team offense]. And the way he played, the poise he had – that’s amazing for a rookie. That’s good for our team. But just big shout-outs to him for being ready.”

Patriots offensive captain and center David Andrews took note of how Zappe handled the situation of having to play his first game at Lambeau Field against a Super Bowl contender.

“Proud of the way he competed, man,” Andrews said. “Went really quickly from probably thinking he wasn’t playing much this year, to getting thrown in the mix in a pretty hostile environment against a really good defense. I thought he led us well, thought he did a really good job.”

Longtime Patriots captain Matthew Slater also shared that he was “really proud of the way” Zappe competed in Sunday’s game.

“Very impressed,” Slater said. “For him to come into this situation, in this place with all the mystique and, you know, Aaron Rodgers being on the other side of the field, he just controlled the controllables. He stayed poised. He did what he was asked to do.

“And it speaks volumes to him being a professional and being ready to go. I mean, this is the first time he’s been active all season, and then you throw him into that situation and he doesn’t flinch.”

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne, who had a pair of receptions for 23 yards plus a carry for 15 yards in Sunday’s game, said Zappe was “poised.”

“Really relaxed – seemed like he was ready to go for the moment,” Bourne said. “I was kind of whispering to him, too, through the week, ‘Just be ready, you never know.’ And his moment came. And to play at Lambeau Field under a crazy crowd. I was just proud of that dude, man. That was impressive.”

DeVante Parker was on the receiving end of Zappe’s first career touchdown pass, a 25-yard reception on a crossing route following a play-action. Zappe gave credit to Parker on the play while the veteran receiver gave the rookie quarterback credit for how he handled himself on Sunday.

“You’ve got to stay ready,” Parker said. “He looked good. I’m proud of the way he stepped up and handled things. When he came in, he was doing pretty good. Next man up. He was ready to go. He came in and did what he had to do.”

Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor, who caught a 21-yard pass from Zappe, shared similar sentiments. “I thought he came out there and competed,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for him coming into that situation. He prepares his butt off. He stepped in there. Playing quarterback is hard, taking some tough hits and sitting in the pocket and getting ready for the next play.”