The New England Patriots are beginning a new era with Jerod Mayo as their head coach and the hope of the team making significant progress in the 2024 season. The Patriots brought in veteran Jacoby Brissett to take over as the team's starting quarterback and they selected Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. Those two quarterbacks are at the top of the team's depth chart, while former starter Bailey Zappe is something of an afterthought.

Zappe did not get any reps with the Patriots at their Friday practice session, and the quarterback seemed crestfallen with the status he now has with the team. Technically, he is listed fourth on the depth chart as rookie Joe Milton III is also ahead of him.

Zappe hopes he can turn things around because he would like to remain with the Patriots, but it seems like he can read the handwriting on the wall.

“Mayo is preaching quality over quantity, so that's what my mindset has been through this training camp,” the quarterback explained. “I'm going to do whatever I can to help this team win. It is hard, you look back and I started eight games last year, and that's on my resume. Obviously I want to be here and I want to play here and I want to do everything I can to help this organization. I am trying to be the best teammate I can be.”

Zappe watches other Patriots quarterbacks get their chances

Brissett continues to play like a veteran quarterback in New England's practice sessions. He regularly minimizes his mistakes and he had a solid performance in the team's 11 on 11 drills Friday as he connected on 13 of 22 passes and threw a touchdown pass to DeMario Douglas. Brissett appears to have a solid rapport with tight end Austin Hooper.

Maye made quite a bit of progress in his 11 on 11 session. He completed 7 of 9 passes and made good throws to Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and Douglas. It was one of his more impressive practice sessions of the summer.

Milton was quite accurate in his 11 on 11 work, and Patriots insiders believe he should get quite a bit of work in New England's preseason opener next week against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bailey Zappe and former Patriots Mac Jones split New England's quarterback chores a year ago. Zappe completed 127 of 212 passes for 1,272 yards with 6 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions. While he has displayed decent arm strength and has an upbeat personality that factors well in the locker room, it appears that his future with the Patriots is limited and his best opportunity may be as a backup or No. 3 quarterback with another team.