Owning a physical copy of Baldur's Gate 3 will soon be possible, as preorders for its Physical Deluxe Edition are now open.

A physical edition of Baldur's Gate 3 has been something that players have been asking for ever since the game's launch. There are various reasons for this, such as archiving, game preservation, being able to install and play the game offline, and more. Thankfully, players don't have to wait any longer. Larian Studios has finally announced that players can preorder for the Baldur Gate 3's Deluxe Physical edition is now ongoing.

Playable-on-disc? Must be the Baldur's Gate 3 – Deluxe Edition. Preorder: https://t.co/LJJG5IGOG8 The Deluxe Edition for PS5, Xbox, and PC includes the Digital Deluxe edition, as well as exclusive physical feelies, including a 3-disc OST, map, and more – all for $79.99. pic.twitter.com/QjXDIIgU2A — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) November 16, 2023

Larian Studios released the details for the game's Physical Deluxe Edition. This version of the game is priced at $79.99 on all platforms, and includes the following physical goods:

Physical Game Disc PC Version: DVD with custom BG3 installer, Steam Serial key Internet is required PS5 Version: 2 discs Playable on-disc Xbox Version: 3 discs Playable on-disc

Deluxe Edition Game Box 200mm x 240mm x 55mm

Original Game Soundtrack 3 CDs containing the game's soundtrack

Physical World Map 600mm x 180mm

Stickers 32 stickers featuring the game's origin characters, iconic D&D monsters, and more

Patches Flaming Fist Patch Mark of the Absolute Patch

Mind Flayer Poster 570mm x 690mm



Other than the above physical goods, the Deluxe Edition also contains the following Digital Content:

Divinity Item Pack (In-Game DLC) Equip your party with an array of items inspired by the world and characters of Divinity.

Bard Song Pack (In-Game DLC) Astound audiences by performing this special set of new songs – or have them covering their ears if you lack proficiency.

Exclusive Dice Skin (In-Game DLC) Fail checks with style, or succeed with a new air of confidence.

Paintings from Rivellon (In-Game DLC) Discover a new collection of paintings across the Forgotten Realms, inspired by Divinity: Original Sin 2.

Adventurer's Pouch (In-Game DLC) Receive a collection of camp supplies and potions to help get your journey started.

Digital OST (Digital Bonus Content) Enjoy the music of Baldur's Gate 3 from composer Borislav Slavov. Crack this soundtrack out in your D&D session, and get the feel and mood of Baldur's Gate 3!

Digital Artbook (Digital Bonus Content) Explore the art and design of Baldur's Gate 3 in this comprehensive digital artbook, written by Larian.

Digital Character Sheets (Digital Bonus Content) Peruse and print a set of four-page D&D character sheets for each Baldur's Gate 3 Origin character.



As mentioned above, preorders for the PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC versions of the Deluxe Edition are now open. The expected shipping date is in Q1 2024, so players will have to wait for a few months for their boxed copies of the game to arrive. However, this is worth the wait, seeing how just adding $10 to the game's base price will net you a whole lot of goodies, physical, digital, and in-game.

That's all the information we have about the preorder for Baldur's Gate 3 Physical Deluxe Edition. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.