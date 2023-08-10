“No lock, no handle. How does it open?” says your character. Here is a Baldur’s Gate 3 Guide with multiple ways to get through that pesky locked door in the Refectory

Entering the Overgrown Ruins

If you need help entering the Overgrown Ruins, luckily you have plenty of choices. The obvious one is walking into the front door. Moving North from where you encounter Gimblebock and Taman, you’ll see an Ornate Door. Make your way to it (but not before looting the Backback and Burlap Sack!) and you will be presented with a few choices. Entering this way will result in you entering battle with the party inside.

The second way in is through the cracked tiles near the stairs. Shoot the Coiled Rope holding up the rock above it, and it will open up a hole that you can jump into.

The third way in is through the narrow path eastward of the statue (see near the end of this guide). This lands you straight into the Dank Crypt, skipping the battle and an area.

Baldur’s Gate 3 – How to Open Locked Door in Overgrown Ruins

So you came across the locked door inside the Overgrown Ruins. It has no lock, hence lockpicking is out of the question. It’s also Sturdy, resisting any type of attack you throw at it (including the nearby candelabras).

The first way to unlock the door is to head behind the hooded statue. Walking up to the wall would start a passive Perception Roll. Simply being near would be enough and you would not need to input anything to start the roll, and the result would appear on top of your character’s head.

Passing this roll would cause a lever to appear which will open the door when pulled. The lever will cease to be interactable and the door can be opened and closed at will after this. This is your first way into the Dank Crypt.

Failing this roll will force you to find a different way in. Go out back into the surface and head east from where you met Gimblebock and Taman. You will encounter a narrow path that leads into a locked Wooden Hatch. You can make your way inside through this by lockpicking it. Note that this can also skip the fight with Andorn and Gimblebock’s party if you haven’t defeated them yet.