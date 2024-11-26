ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Ohio looks to punch a ticket to the MAC Title Game as they face Ball State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Ball State-Ohio prediction and pick.

Ball State-Ohio Last Game – Matchup History

Ball State comes into the game sitting at 3-8 on the year, and just 2-5 in conference play. They have also now lost three straight games. Last time out, they fell to Bowling Green, losing the game 38-13. Meanwhile, Ohio is 8-3 on the year and 6-1 in conference play. They have won four straight games, beating Toledo last time out 24-7. Ohio will go to the MAC Title Game with a win.

Overall Series: This will be the 28th meeting between Ball State and Ohio. Ball State is 15-12 against Ohio all-time but has lost four straight games to the Bobcats. They last faced in 2022, with Ohio winning the game 32-18.

Here are the Ball State-Ohio College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ball State-Ohio Odds

Ball State: +14.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +470

Ohio: -14.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -670

Over: 53.5 (-105)

Under: 53.5 (-115)

How to Watch Ball State vs. Ohio

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ball State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ball State has been led by Kadin Semonza this year. He has completed 246 of 379 passes this year for 2,567 yards and 22 touchdowns. He does have ten interceptions this year and has been sacked 39 times for a loss of 198 yards. Semonza does have one rushing touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has led the way in the receiving game. He has brought in 84 receptions for 751 yards and seven scores. Meanwhile, Cam Pickett has been solid, with 40 receptions for 409 yards and two scores. Further, Malcolm Gillie has 267 yards and two touchdowns, while Qian Magwood has 202 yards and four touchdowns. Braedon Sloan has also been a major part of the receiving game out of the backfield. He has 29 receptions for 329 yards and a score. He also has 140 carries for 566 yards and four touchdowns. Vaughn Pemberton has also been solid out of the backfield, with 57 carries for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

The Ball State defense has struggled this year. They are 131st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 125th in opponent yards per game. They are 102 against the run and 130th against the pass. George Udo has led the team. Leading with 67 tackles, half a sack, and an interception. Meanwhile, Riley Tolsma has 5.5 sacks, while Brandon Berger has five sacks, four pass breakups, and an intercpetion this year.

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread/Win

Parker Navarro has led the way for Ohio this year. He has completed 149 of 229 passes for 1,765 yards and seven scores. He has been intercepted nine times and sacked 13 times this year. Further, Navarro has run 121 times for 766 yards and 11 scores.

The top target in the passing game has been Coleman Owen. He has brought in 57 receptions on the year for 890 yards with five touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chase Hendricks has 32 receptions for 392 yards and a score. Rodney Harris II has also been solid. He has 19 receptions for 246 yards, but he has not scored. The other two receiving touchdowns this year come from Anthony Tyus and Bryce Butler. Tyus has also led the way in the running game. He has 171 rushes for 851 yards and eight touchdowns. Rickey Hunt Jr. has also been solid on the ground this year. He has run 66 times for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio is 16th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 11th in opponent yards per game. They are 13th against the run while sitting 37th against the pass. Marcel Walker-Burgess has been solid this year. He is fourth on the team in tackles while having four sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles. Meanwhile, DJ Walker has been solid in the secondary. He has seven pass breakups and an interception this year. Tank Pearson has also been solid in the secondary while having six pass breakups and three interceptions. Finally, Bradley Weaver has seven sacks this year.

Final Ball State-Ohio Prediction & Pick

Ball State has struggled to win games, but they have covered in four of their last five, and eight of 11 overall this year. Still, Ohio has covered in four straight games, all by 14 or more points. They are 7-4 against the spread this year as well. Ball State has struggled against the run this year, sitting 114th in the nation in yards per rush against. Ohio is 12th in the nation in yards per run this year. Further, Ball State will struggle heavily to score. Expect Ohio to keep it on the ground and control this game.

Final Ball State-Ohio Prediction & Pick: Ohio -14.5 (-114)