Following Ball State football's Week 12 loss to Buffalo, the program has fired head coach Mike Neu, after going 40-63 in nine seasons, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Neu won the MAC title in 2020, which was his only winning season there. He led Ball State to a pair of bowl games in his tenure. He was hired as head coach in 2016, and despite his loyalty from the university, it appears that it was time for a change for both sides.

Ball State football moves forward without Mike Neu

Offensive line coach Colin Johnson will serve as interim head coach, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network. Ball State is 3-7, and will face Bowling Green on November 23, followed by Ohio on November 29 to wrap up the 2024-25 season.