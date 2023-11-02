In the aftermath of the 2023 Ballon d'Or awards, Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez shared his insights on Kylian Mbappe's potential

In the aftermath of the 2023 Ballon d'Or awards, Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez shared his insights on Kylian Mbappe‘s potential future successes and revealed his admiration for the French forward, reported by GOAL.

Martinez, known for his controversial antics during Argentina's 2022 World Cup celebrations, expressed immense respect for Mbappe despite their past differences. The goalkeeper praised Mbappe's exceptional talent, hailing him as one of the best players globally. Speaking about the PSG star, Martinez emphasized his remarkable achievements, including winning the World Cup, reaching a World Cup final, and scoring a memorable hat-trick.

Acknowledging Mbappe's disappointment at narrowly missing out on the Golden Ball, Martinez revealed his belief that Mbappe would eventually clinch numerous Golden Balls, following in the footsteps of legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He described Mbappe as an exemplary figure, highlighting his significant contributions to French football.

Despite the heartbreak of not winning the prestigious award this year, Mbappe showcased his sportsmanship by sending a gracious message to Lionel Messi, the recipient of the Golden Ball.

Looking ahead, Mbappe has crucial challenges on the horizon, including leading PSG in their quest for their first-ever Champions League title, as well as representing France in Euro 2024 and the 2024 Summer Olympics. His dedication and talent continue to make him a standout player in the football world.

Fans can catch Mbappe in action as PSG faces Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Friday, while Martinez and his Aston Villa teammates prepare for a Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest in the coming days.