The Minnesota Timberwolves recently raised eyebrows by signing backup center Naz Reid to a new five year, $125 million contract that will keep him with the franchise long-term. Reid won the 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award and had another productive season in 2024-25 but ultimately flamed out, along with several other Timberwolves, during the team's playoff loss vs the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Recently, ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks had some questions for the Timberwolves as it pertains to the mammoth Reid contract.

“It’s a rich contract because there is a part of you, and I know you want to reward the player,” said Marks, per NBA on ESPN on YouTube. “And he’s a really good player, but there is that part of you, and you're thinking like, well who are you bidding against when it’s just Brooklyn on an island by themselves with cap space? And yes there could have been maybe some sign and trade that takes the cooperation of Minnesota.”

Should Reid have hit the open market, it's likely that he would have had more suitors than just the Brooklyn Nets; however, his stock may have taken a hit with his poor performance against the Thunder in this year's Western Conference Finals.

Still, every team in the modern NBA landscape is looking for big men who can space the floor from beyond the three-point line, and there aren't many players better than Reid at that, who torched the Los Angeles Lakers from beyond the arc in their first round series.

The Timberwolves still have some more key decisions looming this summer, as Nickeil Alexander-Walker is set to hit free agency, where he is expected to have a number of suitors.

If he ends up leaving, the pressure will be on the Minnesota front office to either make a trade or continue to develop youngsters Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. to help fill that void off the bench.