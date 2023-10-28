Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has thrown his support behind Lionel Messi's bid to clinch the Ballon d'Or, even though it came at the expense of Henry's native France during the World Cup final. Messi, who now plays for Inter Miami, is the frontrunner for the prestigious award due to his stunning performances in Qatar.

The legendary forward achieved his dream of World Cup glory with Argentina, scoring six crucial goals during the tournament, including a brace in a thrilling final against France. Despite the disappointment of losing in the final, Henry believes that Messi's World Cup triumph should be celebrated and recognized in the Ballon d'Or ceremony set for October 30 in Paris.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Henry expressed his confidence in Messi's deserving candidacy, saying, “If you win the World Cup the way he did it, we can talk about what happened in the final. As a Frenchman, I was a little bit disappointed with how it finished, but you can't say that it isn't deserved if he wins it.”

Messi's journey to World Cup glory was remarkable, with Argentina turning their fortunes around after an early tournament setback. They eventually faced France in an epic final that ended 3-3 in extra time, with Messi playing a pivotal role by scoring two goals and converting the opening penalty in the decisive shootout. He was also awarded the Golden Ball for his exceptional performances in Qatar.

However, Messi faces tough competition for the Ballon d'Or from Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who had an outstanding season, scoring 52 goals as his team achieved a historic Treble. Opinions on the Ballon d'Or race are divided, with some, like Newcastle's Callum Wilson, highlighting Haaland's remarkable club performance, while others, including West Ham's Michail Antonio, believe Messi's World Cup win should be the deciding factor.

The debate over the Ballon d'Or continues to captivate football fans, and the winner will be unveiled on October 30. Whether Messi's World Cup triumph or Haaland's impressive club form will ultimately secure the coveted title remains a topic of spirited discussion in the football world.