With the Ballon d'Or ceremony just around the corner, the football world is abuzz with debates and opinions, reported by GOAL. Lionel Messi, fresh from his triumph at the World Cup with Argentina, is the frontrunner for his eighth Ballon d'Or title. However, a compelling case is being made for Erling Haaland, the star forward of Manchester City, by Premier League players Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson.

Messi's stellar performance during the World Cup in Qatar undoubtedly enhanced his chances. His role in leading Argentina to the coveted trophy has been nothing short of exceptional. On the other hand, Haaland played a pivotal role in Manchester City's historic treble, including their first-ever Champions League victory.

The debate hinges on whether individual brilliance in a global tournament should outweigh club successes. Messi's World Cup triumph stands as a testament to his greatness, while Haaland's influence on Manchester City's achievements cannot be overlooked. Messi's chance to win the Ballon d'Or is probably still higher than Haaland's, but a surprise is not out of the books.

Who will win the Ballon d'OR?

As fans eagerly await the Ballon d'Or announcement, the question remains: Should Lionel Messi's World Cup glory be the decisive factor, or does Erling Haaland's impact on Manchester City's triumphs make him the more deserving candidate? Monday night's ceremony promises to be a momentous occasion, sparking discussions that will resonate across the footballing world. Who will claim the coveted Golden Ball? The answer awaits, fueling the excitement of fans and players alike.