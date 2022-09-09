The Ravens were unable to make it out of the competitive AFC North last season with their 8-9 record. Their focus will be on improving this season and the team has its sights on the New York Jets in the opening matchup. Baltimore had some notable offseason moves including adding Kyle Fuller, Morgan Moses, Marcus Williams, and Tyler Linderbaum. It is worth noting that they lost their number one receiver in Marquise “Hollywood” Brown as he was traded this offseason. While the Lamar Jackson contract dispute has clouded the headlines, the Ravens still have high expectations for the 2022 season. They will kick off the year with a matchup against the New York Jets. Here are four Ravens Week 1 predictions in their opening matchup of the year.

4. Lamar Jackson leads the team in rush yards

He may not have gotten the contract he was in search of, but don’t expect this to slow Lamar Jackson down on the field. The former MVP seems to have the right mindset and is ready to make a statement this season. Jackson had back-to-back seasons with over 1000 yards rushing in 2019 and 2020, but missed the mark last season. While the missed games certainly were the main reason for this, expect him to rely on his legs once again this year.

While JK Dobbins and Mike Davis are set to soak up most of the carries, Jackson is a threat to take off on nearly every passing play. His dynamic ability with the ball in his hands is what makes him so special and look for this to make a difference in week one. Dobbins will certainly have a case for his role as the leading rusher, but expect a few major chunks of yardage from Lamar Jackson coming out of the pocket to give him the edge.

3. Mark Andrews catches TD and leads team in receptions

Mark Andrews has increasingly become an important part of the Ravens’ offense during his time there. In 2021, he led the team with 153 targets and 107 receptions. Marquise Brown was shortly behind him with 146 targets and 91 receptions. Considering Brown is no longer on the team, expect Andrews’ role to grow even further this season. The Oklahoma product will look to cement his spot as one of the premiere tight ends in the NFL this season.

This effort will begin in the Week 1 matchup with the Jets. Expect Mark Andrews to be involved early and often and for him to find his way into the end zone. Andrews tallied nine touchdowns last season but will have his sights on getting back in the end-zone double-digit times this season. Given Lamar Jackson’s skill set and the offense the Ravens run, Andrews may truly be the X-factor in what this team is capable of. Expect him to get off on the right foot and have a productive week one performance.

2. Ravens hold Jets to fewer than 18 points

One of the interesting storylines leading up to the matchup was the availability of Jets’ QB Zach Wilson. The BYU product injured his knee in the first preseason matchup and his status for Week 1 was uncertain. It was officially announced that Wilson would not be ready to suit up for the opening matchup and that Joe Flacco will be handling the starting quarterback duties. Flacco is a solid backup and one that should not be taken lightly, but his best years are certainly behind him. Flacco played in two games last season with the Jets and five in 2020.

Look for the Ravens’ defense to assert themselves and hold New York to under 18 points in the week one matchup. The roster is still young and developing with little expectation to contend this year. The Jets were held to 18 points or fewer in nine of their 17 games last season. Look for this trend to be carried into 2022 and for the Ravens’ defense to win the battle in Week 1.

1. Ravens win by double digits

As the Jets enter the matchup with a backup quarterback and an overall young roster, expect the Ravens to find success. Their fourth-place finish in the division last year does not properly represent the talent Baltimore’s roster possesses. Expect Lamar Jackson to be on a prove-it tour and the rest of the team to follow. The Ravens could end up being a surprise team this season and have a chance to make a statement in the opening matchup with the Jets. Even considering this game will be played on the Jets’ home turf, the talent disparity in favor of the Ravens will be too much to overcome. Baltimore is favored by 6.5 points and this still should be a mark they cruise past.