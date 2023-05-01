After surrendering to the Pennsylvania police on Thursday, Bam Margera is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening his family and assaulting his brother, per TMZ. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 25th. Since his return, Margera has claimed that his brother is a liar and that he’s done drinking.

After his surrender and leaving the courthouse with his lawyers, Margera made a post on Instagram saying that everything went great. He also shared that he was suing his brother Jesse for defamation and evicting him from his home which he calls “Castle Bam.”

While Bam Margera was on the run in the Pennsylvania woods, his brother Jesse claimed he was using meth. However, upon Margera’s return, he made another IG post, “Well my brother made false accusations of me being on meth. But when I swear to god and Phoenix the wolfs life I’m not, I went with my lawyers to urgent care. Guess what Jesse Margera. The results are negative. Now you will be evicted from castle bam sooner than later. Get your f***in s*** out HOMOner. Oh wait… not no more”

The homophobic post doesn’t help the case that Margera made disturbing and hostile calls to his family while on the lamb. Apparently, Margera made random calls to his family, seemingly under the influence. He blamed them for putting him in a Florida treatment center last year, and that they stolen his money and sold his house. This is all after he allegedly threatened and assaulted his brother and family.