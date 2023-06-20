Bam Margera is still in rehab. Ever since his running into the woods thing, he's been in a rocky place. It isn't easy to fight for sobriety, and Margera has his inspiration to stay sober during this trying time. His son Phoenix is inspiring to detox and stay sober so he can see him again, per TMZ.

Bam Margera joined rehab facility since June 7 after the Los Angeles Police Department put him on a psychiatric hold. The hold was due to a video rant where he threatened suicide if he couldn't see his son. The 5150 hold is placed when one is a threat to themself or others.

But Margera has been in Lamar Odom's rehab facilities since. Odom has supported the former Jackass star and has been there for him throughout the process. What also keeps Margera in touch is the FaceTime calls he has with his son. His estranged wife Nikki has allowed him to start communicating with their son again, according to her attorney. She, however, does not join in on the video calls.

That Nikki doesn't join in on the calls isn't surprising. There's been a lot of tension between them ever since she filed for legal separation. Margera has since sent her angry texts, and she's prevented him from seeing their son. So things aren't great between them.

The calls with Margera and his five year old son Phoenix are modulated by one of his therapists, so things are going well. Apparently, Margera usually does most of the talking during their conversations, because his son is five, and they last for about five minutes.