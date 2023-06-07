Former NBA star Lamar Odom is making serious efforts to support Bam Margera and get him the help he desperately needs. Odom recently visited the Jackass star while he was in the hospital and personally extended an invitation for Margera to join him at his own rehab center, TMZ reports.

Odom had previously expressed his willingness for Margera to attend his facility, and now he has taken the initiative to offer his support in person, considering Margera's ongoing struggles. Reports indicate that Lamar Odom met with Bam Margera on Tuesday and is working on arranging for him to join one of his Odom Wellness Treatment Centers once he is released from his psychiatric hold.

Sources close to the situation revealed that Margera was open to the idea of going to rehab and appeared hopeful during their conversation. He expressed his desire to see his son, Phoenix. Odom and Margera reportedly embraced, and the former NBA star assured Margera that he would do everything in his power to facilitate his treatment.

Having battled addiction himself in the past, Lamar Odom has established three drug treatment centers. These include the Gold Bridge Addiction Center in Louisburg, KS, Wavelengths in Huntington Beach, and Project West in San Diego.

Last week, Margera raised concerns when he posted a video on social media addressing his estranged wife and demanding access to his son. He hinted at resorting to hard drugs to cope with his pain if his plea was not answered. Margera's struggles with addiction led his wife to file for legal separation in February and seek supervised visits for him with their son.

Notably, this is not the first time Lamar Odom has reached out to Bam Margera. In April, after Bam turned himself in for an alleged assault on his brother, Odom extended a rehab invitation. While Margera initially accepted the offer, he did not follow through with seeking help. However, there is hope that this time will be different, and Odom's continued support may lead to a positive outcome for Margera's well-being.