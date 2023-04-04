Former Jackass star Bam Margera has taken to social media to issue a challenge to his former co-star Johnny Knoxville, offering to fight him in a bare-knuckle boxing match. Margera alleges that Knoxville and the show’s co-creator Jeff Tremaine are responsible for hooking him on “18 different medications” that have ruined his life, and that he wants revenge, according to TMZ.

Margera posted a disturbing video message on social media in which he calls out Knoxville and Tremaine, also bringing up the wellness agreement he claims he was pressured into signing as “basically a death waiver”. The agreement was part of the requirements to participate in the upcoming Jackass Forever movie.

The former pro skater and stuntman goes on to taunt Knoxville, double-dog daring him to agree to the fight without gloves. He also accuses Tremaine of being “too much of a p**** to get in the ring with me”.

This latest outburst from Margera comes after he was recently arrested twice in the span of a month, once for trespassing and once for public intoxication. The 43-year-old has had a troubled history of substance abuse and mental health issues.

Margera’s relationship with some of his former co-stars has been strained since he filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Knoxville and Tremaine, as well as Spike Jonze, Paramount Pictures, MTV, Dickhouse Entertainment, and Gorilla Flicks. The lawsuit was filed after Margera claimed that he was forced to sign that impossible wellness agreement in order to participate in Jackass Forever.

It remains to be seen whether Knoxville will respond to Margera’s challenge, but the call for a bare-knuckle boxing match is certainly a concerning escalation in their ongoing feud. Fans of the show are no doubt hoping that the two can reconcile their differences without resorting to violence.