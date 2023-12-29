Barack Obama just dropped a fire end of the year playlist

Barack Obama, the former leader of the free world, is at again. It seems like yesterday when he first unveiled his summer playlist, which sent some people into a frenzy as they realized the 44th president listened to the same music as them. It's a tradition now, with a summer rendition and favorite songs of the year playlist. With the release of his 2023 version, there's a lot of international love, per Twitter.

Some may not be too familiar with a few of the names on the list, including Asake and Olamide (their song is Amapiano, which is huge in South Africa). Someone like Tyla could ring a few bells since her single ‘Water' did dominate the airwaves and went viral on TikTok, but there's still plenty of love for our domestic artists. Does Kendrick Lamar or 6LACK jog your memory?

Here are some of my favorite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out. pic.twitter.com/8BaeGxWUsv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2023

Many of the tunes he selected made their rounds in the culture one way or another. As mentioned, it could've been TikTok, the radio, or streaming platforms trying to push artists in all their editorial playlists. Whatever the case, and whoever is helping Obama, they know what they're doing. It's a shame Obama didn't try his hand at DJing, as he might've been a hit with the crowd control and whatnot.

As one of the hippest presidential rituals, music lovers appreciate the sentiment, but it's the low-key artists that receive the utmost joy from their inclusion. An instant jump in streams is usually the case, and what might happen for Brent Faiyaz, since his ‘WY@' single made the cut. He's still underground with a decent amount of fans, but this could catapult him way further.

Obama, thank you for providing us with your taste, and here's to many more playlists in the future.