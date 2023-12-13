Here's all the tea on rising pop sensation, Tyla

Tyla, the 21-year-old South African sensation, has taken the music industry by storm with her breakout hit, “Water.” The Afrobeat-tinged song, a steamy anthem of romance, quickly climbed to No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, solidifying its status as a certified banger. However, the true measure of its success extends beyond the charts, finding a home in the hearts of fans who have embraced the track for its infectious rhythm and Tyla's impressive dance moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)

The Water Dance Challenge and Social Media Frenzy

One of the factors contributing to the widespread popularity of “Water” is the accompanying Water Dance Challenge. Thousands of fans have taken to social media platforms, incorporating the song into their videos and showcasing their own dance moves inspired by Tyla's electrifying performance in the music video. The challenge has become a viral sensation, further propelling “Water” into the cultural zeitgeist.

Tyla's Unique Musical Influences

Tyla's musical journey is deeply rooted in her South African heritage, where she grew up immersed in genres like Afrobeats, amapiano, house, and Kwaito, Complex reports. However, her musical palette extends beyond these genres, with R&B and pop playing a significant role in shaping her artistic identity. Influenced by legends like Michael Jackson, Rihanna, and Aaliyah, Tyla set out to create a sound that seamlessly blends her cultural roots with global influences.

Crafting a Distinct Sound: Popiano

As Tyla ventured into her music career, she consciously incorporated her cultural background into her sound. Her genre-defying approach resulted in what she affectionately calls “popiano” – a fusion of the popular African house subgenre amapiano with structured elements of pop, including verses, choruses, and pre-choruses. Tyla's unique sound has resonated with audiences globally, breaking down genre barriers and introducing the world to the infectious rhythms of popiano.

Academic Pursuits to Musical Passion

While Tyla studied mining engineering in school, her heart was always set on a career in music. The pursuit of her passion led her to post singing videos on social media, kickstarting her journey to musical stardom. Despite facing initial resistance from her parents, who envisioned a more traditional career path, Tyla's determination prevailed. She transitioned from studying mining engineering to fully immersing herself in the world of music.

The Unlikely Success of “Water” and its Viral Music Video

The success of “Water” took even Tyla by surprise. The decision to create a music video initially wasn't part of the plan, but the overwhelming response from fans changed that. The song went viral, prompting Tyla to collaborate with music video director Child. The result was a visually captivating and energetic video that perfectly complemented the song's sensuality. The pop sensation's impromptu use of water in her performance added an electrifying element, elevating the video to viral status.

Tyla performs on The Tonight Show

Tyla's First Encounter with America

Tyla's first visit to America in 2022 marked a significant chapter in her burgeoning career. Working on her single “Been Thinking,” she collaborated with renowned producer Tricky Stewart, known for his work with pop icons like Britney Spears and Beyoncé. This collaboration laid the foundation for the creation of “Water,” a song that would later earn her a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance, a remarkable achievement for the emerging artist.

Tyla's Grammy Nomination and Impact on World Music

The Grammy nomination came as a pleasant surprise for Tyla, who expressed her gratitude for the recognition. As one of the first nominees in the newly established category, Tyla sees this acknowledgment as a blessing not just for herself but for South Africa and the broader world music genre. Over the past year, world music, encompassing genres like afrobeats, k-pop, and amapiano, has witnessed unprecedented growth, establishing itself as a force in the music industry.

Confronting Misconceptions and Staying True to Herself

As Tyla's star continues to rise, she faces misconceptions about her overnight success and authenticity. The artist, who fondly refers to herself as a “whole plant,” laughs off the notion of being an industry creation. Tyla emphasizes the hard work she and her team have put into reaching this point, acknowledging the challenges that often accompany rapid fame, especially for those who rise through social media.

The Future for Tyla: Music and Beyond

Tyla's current favorite track, “Truth or Dare,” showcases her growth as an artist and her ability to navigate the complexities of newfound fame. Confronting past connections and addressing the misconceptions surrounding her, Tyla remains focused on her music and the joy it brings to her growing fan base. As she continues to break boundaries and redefine genres, Tyla's journey is undoubtedly one to watch, promising more chart-topping hits and cultural milestones.

In the world of Tyla, where popiano reigns supreme, the artist's authenticity, musical prowess, and dedication to her South African roots shine through, creating a vibrant and dynamic presence in the global music scene.