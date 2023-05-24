Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has a cast list that’s filled with head to toe with talent, yet if the film’s star Margot Robbie had it her way, the film would feature yet another major star, she revealed in a new interview.

Speaking to Vogue, Robbie detailed what they looked for during the casting process: “Barbie energy.” While it’s not explicitly defined, one can assume that “Barbie energy” is the right blend of beauty and sincerity — something that Gal Gadot exudes.

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork,” Robbie explained.

As it turns out, Gadot wouldn’t be available for a role in Barbie — perhaps she was preoccupied with a franchise that’s running on fumes — but the filmmakers still surrounded Robbie with talent from Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, and many more. Ryan Gosling also plays Ken in the film and the rest of the male ensemble includes the likes of Michael Cera, Simu Liu, and John Cena.

The set atmosphere sounded like a blast. According to the Vogue profile, Gerwig threw a slumber party for the Barbie actresses at Claridge’s Hotel (the Ken actors were invited to stop by, not sleep over). Production company LuckyChap hosted weekly movie screenings in Notting Hill — dubbed “movie church” — and the whole cast and crew were invited to watch a movie that inspired the Barbie film.

Barbie follows its titular character (Robbie) on a journey of self-discovery as she searches for the meaning of life with the help of Ken.

While Barbie could have added even more star power with an actor like Gadot (just imagine), the Margot Robbie-led film still looks fantastic, and what a double feature it will make with Oppenheimer.

Barbie will be released on July 21.