It’s good to know that it’s not just me who’s a little confused by the Barbie hype. Don’t get me wrong, the film looks awesome — it’s just a bit odd to see such an excited reaction on social media. Nevertheless, add the film’s star Margot Robbie to the list of those surprised by the reaction.

While speaking to Variety at the Met Gala this past weekend, Robbie was asked if she was surprised by the intensity of the reactions to Barbie. “Yeah, I have to say I was,” said Robbie. “I knew it was going to be exciting for everyone, I didn’t really realize the kind of energy it would have behind it. We come out July 21st, so, it’s still a little while away! I’m amazed everyone’s this excited already.”

She concluded by saying “We still have so much more to show you” with a wide grin.

Margot Robbie, one of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers, will have a busy 2023 between Barbie and Asteroid City — her first (of hopefully many) collaboration with auteur director Wes Anderson. In Barbie, she plays the main doll in the upcoming film. The anticipation for the film is palpable. The second teaser trailer that was released last month has amassed over 20 million views. The film follows the titular character on her self-discovery journey. Alongside Robbie in the stacked ensemble are Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, John Cena, Will Ferrell, and Helen Mirren, who serves as the film’s narrator.

Barbie will be released on July 21.