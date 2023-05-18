They always say nothing is certain in life except for death and taxes, but that idiom is in deep need of a refresh. Adding “Reviving dead Fast & Furious characters” needs to be added to that phrase as the franchise has been unable to resist the temptation of bringing back characters. First, it was Han (Sung Kang), and now it’s a character close to him.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for F9 and Fast X

As noted, F9 brought Han back to the fold. You’re probably asking yourself, “How did he survive the car crash from Tokyo Drift?” Well, it was revealed in the ninth installment that Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell) assisted him in faking his own death.

Fast X brings back the character that Han was closest to — Gisele (Gal Gadot). After Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron) work their way out of the (supposedly) impenetrable prison, they realize that they are in Antarctica. As they look out at the miles of ice ahead, a submarine akin to, or perhaps the exact one from The Fate of the Furious (I’m not going to act like I remember the specifics) pops out of the ice and the top is popped open to reveal Gisele. The scene kind of plays like the Underminer sequence from The Incredibles — a far superior film, I might add.

So yes, Giesel is back in the fold, but is it really that surprising? I swear I almost turned to my cousin before the movie and said that she would probably return in one of these future installments simply because Gal Gadot doesn’t have a lot of franchise ties at the moment. She did star in Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile this year and also had a cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods (in perhaps her last appearance as Wonder Woman?). Hopefully, Fast & Furious 11 reunites her with Han and they can get a happy ending.

While the argument can be made that these films are stake-less, they’re seemingly aware of this in some regards and are unashamed to bring back dead character time and time again. I guess Giesele wanted in on one more barbeque.

Fast X will be released on May 19.