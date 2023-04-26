During an appearance at CinemaCon, Margot Robbie spoke about the set atmosphere while shooting Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film, and let’s just say, I think everyone would want to trip.

At least from the trailers, it appears that Gerwig nailed the aesthetic of Barbie’s world in her film. The bright hot pink and the desert skies make you feel like you’re in a sandbox. Apparently, being on the real-life set felt the same way, and others wanted in, “You’ve never seen so many grown men find excuses to come to set. It was like a dopamine hit. You were instantly happy, and we felt that every day,” Robbie said. She added that the next Fast & Furious film was shooting on a nearby soundstage, so it’s entirely plausible that Vin Diesel was rocking out to “Barbie Girl” while driving a sportscar on set.

Perhaps this was due to the passion Gerwig put behind the project. “There was such genuine emotion put into every object,” said Gerwig. If that’s the case, it’s not hard to imagine the set being engulfing and something others wanted to experience.

Barbie is the upcoming live-action film about the popular doll franchise that follows Robbie as the titular character who is going through a change when her technicolor life is interrupted by cold showers, burnt waffles, and flat feet. It’s a journey of self-discovery for Barbie.

The film has a large ensemble but stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The ensemble includes a bevy of Barbie variants, including Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, Ana Cruz Kanye, and Ritu Arya. There are also Ken variants played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, and Ncuti Gatwa. Helen Mirren serves as the narrator of the film, Michael Cera plays a doll named Allan (the one and only), and Will Ferrell plays the CEO of a toy company. John Cena also has a role in the film.

Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.