Vietnam may not be the only country to ban Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film as it's being reported that the Philippines are also deliberating the highly-anticipated Margot Robbie-led film.

On Tuesday, July 4, The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board of the Philippines posted the following to its website: “We confirm that the Board has reviewed the film Barbie today, 04 July 2023. At this time, the assigned Committee on First Review is deliberating on the request of Warner Brothers F.E. Inc. for a Permit to Exhibit.”

However, the message did not include an indicator as to why Barbie may be banned.

This news comes soon after Vietnam banned Barbie for its usage of the “nine-dash line.” The line, which is controversial in its own right, represents the territorial that China claims in the South China Sea. Several countries including the Philippines have disputed this line. A Philippine senator, Senator Francis Tolentino, said the following to CNN Philippines: “If the invalidated 9-dash line was indeed depicted in the movie Barbie, then it is incumbent upon the MTRCB (Movie and Television Review and Classification Board) to ban the same as it denigrates Philippine sovereignty.”

The Barbie film stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and to find true happiness. Ryan Gosling also stars in the film as Ken and the two embark on the journey together. The film was directed by Lady Bird helmer Greta Gerwig and was written by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach.

Barbie will be released on July 21.