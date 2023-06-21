In a Barbie film, you expect a lot of wardrobe changes. That said, the number of costumes that Margot Robbie dons in the film may blow your mind.

It's being reported that Robbie has 40 costumes in Barbie. For a film under two hours long, it'll be fun to see just how often she's switching between them.

The upcoming Barbie film is director Greta Gerwig's first directorial effort since 2019's Little Women — which earned six Academy Award nominations. Prior to that, she was put on the map (at least as a director) for Lady Bird. Her partner, Noah Baumbach, who co-wrote the Barbie script with Gerwig, also featured her in a few of his films like Frances Ha (which Gerwig co-wrote), Mistress America, and White Noise. She's also acted in films from the likes of Woody Allen, Pablo Larraín, and Wes Anderson. Coming up, Gerwig co-wrote the script for the live-action Snow White film from Disney.

Margot Robbie appears in Wes Anderson's new film, Asteroid City, marking her first collaboration with the auteur. Prior to that role, she starred in Amsterdam and then Babylon by Damien Chazelle.

Barbie (played by Robbie) is expelled from Barbieland for not being perfect, so she goes on a journey of self-discovery with Ken (Ryan Gosling) to find true happiness. Also starring in the film are the likes of Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, and Dua Lipa as various versions of Barbie dolls. For Ken, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, and John Cena are just a few of the names playing different versions of the doll. Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, and Helen Mirren also have roles in the film.

Barbie will be released on July 21.