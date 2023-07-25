It looks like Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy could be jumping ship to the other side of the “Barbenheimer,” Barbie, should the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led film get a sequel.

Speaking to Cinéfilos, Murphy was asked if he'd play a variation of Ken in a second Barbie film. In the first film, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, and John Cena were just a few of the names who played a variant of Ken.

With a laugh, Murphy replied, “Sure. Let's read the script and let's have a conversation.”

He continued by plugging the importance of a weekend like “Barbenheimer's” where two highly-anticipated films such as Barbie and Oppenheimer open on the same weekend. “I can't wait to see it,” he said about Barbie. “I think it's great for cinema. You know, you've got all these great movies happening this summer.”

Cillian Murphy is an acclaimed actor most known for his role as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. He is also a frequent collaborator of Christopher Nolan — playing Dr. Jonathan Crane/the Scarecrow in his Dark Knight trilogy and starring in Inception and Dunkirk. In 2020, Murphy starred in A Quiet Place Part II with Oppenheimer co-star and on-screen wife Emily Blunt.

Oppenheimer follows the life and career of the titular physicist. Murphy plays the title character and the film explores his role in the development of the first nuclear weapons as well as the aftermath. It's Nolan's latest film and the first since 2020's Tenet. While Barbie has dominated the box office — grossing over $350 million to date — Oppenheimer has also seen success and has grossed $180.4 million to date.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are in theaters now.