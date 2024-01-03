Barbie star Ryan Gosling is unsure if he will sing 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars.

Don't get your hopes up for Ryan Gosling performing “I'm Just Ken” at the Oscars. The Barbie star recently spilled on the potential opportunity.

“Do you get paid for that?”

Speaking to W Magazine, Gosling was asked if he would perform “I'm Just Ken” at the Oscars.

“Well, I haven't been invited, thanks for pointing that out. And I wasn't thinking about it until now and now it's all I'm going to think about,” Gosling joked.

“Do you get paid for that?” he asked his co-star, Margot Robbie. “What do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? They pick you up at least, right?”

“I'm Just Ken” is Ken's signature song in Greta Gerwig's Barbie film. It became a huge hit and could land an Oscar nomination. If it does, expect them to come through and land Gosling for a performance.

In Barbie, Gosling plays Ken. He goes with the titular doll, played by Margot Robbie, as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Gosling is joined by other Ken actors, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, and John Cena.

Ryan Gosling is an Oscar-nominated actor known for his roles in The Notebook, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and Drive. Some of his other notable credits include The Big Short, The Nice Guys, La La Land, Blade Runner, and First Man. In 2022, he starred in the Russo brothers' The Gray Man with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Coming up, Gosling will star in The Fall Guy. The film is directed by David Leitch (Bullet Train, John Wick) and also features Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.