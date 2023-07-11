Dua Lipa had her Mermaid Barbie moment off screen to. At the world premiere of the blockbuster film in Los Angeles, the singer attended the event dressed in head to toe with Mermaid Barbie as the inspiration behind the look, per People.

Dua Lipa riffed on the sheer trend with a crystalline fishnet dress by Bottega Veneta. “It’s very sparkly and fun,” she said of the slinky silver gown. “I just thought it would match my mermaid character in Barbie, so I just went with that.”

Alongside the revealing dress, she wore pointy metallic pumps, a white lace thong visible underneath the gown, and simple silver jewelry. The jewelry included Tiffany & Co. jewels, like white-gold rings, linked hoop earrings, and a string of diamonds around her neck.

Lipa shared her look to Instagram with the caption, “💖BARBIE PREMIERE💖 LOS ANGELES 💖.”

Bratz commented, “It’s giving mermaid bestie 🧜‍♀️ we’re here 4 it !!” on Lipa's post. The official account for the film chimed in, writing, “✨ and we cannot stress this enough ✨✨✨.”

Lipa also wore pink reversed French manicures, to add a necessary pop of pink. “With Dua's elegant clear rhinestone dress, our goal was to bring the ultimate pop of Barbie pink to her look,” Lipa’s manicurist Kim Truong wrote in an Instagram post.

As for the overall premiere, Lipa was beyond excited: “I loved being in the movie because it was just so exciting to be a part of something so special like this with an incredible cast,” the singer actress said on the pink carpet. “I feel lucky that Greta asked me to be the mermaid.”