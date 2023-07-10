Dua Lipa apparently didn't get the group text about wearing pink to the Barbie premiere on Sunday. She also didn't seem overly concerned with wearing something appropriate to a movie based on a children's doll. Dua Lipa, who plays Mermaid Barbie in the film and also has the breakout summer pop hit “Dance the Night” on the Barbie soundtrack, veered from the pink-themed Barbie attire donned by many of her co-stars and fellow soundtrack performers. Instead, she decided to raise a few eyebrows and turn some plastic heads by wearing a dress that was shimmery, bedazzled and… well, barely there.

The internet noticed and seemed to proclaim her either the winner, or most risqué Barbie of the pink carpet, depending on who you ask. InStyle magazine posted that “this #Barbie has us gasping for air at the #barbiethemovie premiere.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine)

British Vogue noted that the dress, with its “sparkly fishnet”, was fitting for Dua Lipa's character given that it brings to mind a mermaid, “not to mention entirely see-through.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Glamour magazine declared “Naked dressing, but make it #Barbie.”

Dua Lipa's co-stars, America Ferrara, Issa Rae, and Ryan Gosling, all opted for pink ensembles, along with the film's director and co-writer Greta Gerwig. Barbie herself, meanwhile, Margot Robbie went with a sparkly black sequin dress that was an exact recreation of the 1960s Spotlight Barbie.

Love it or hate it, Dua Lipa's dress certainly made a statement and seems to be the most talked-about gown from a very fashion-conscious film premiere.