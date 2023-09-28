Barcelona manager Xavi has compared 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal's one-on-one ability to that of the legendary Lionel Messi, reported by GOAL. The young prodigy has made an impressive senior debut in 2023, earning a spot in Spain's national team and garnering praise from all corners.

Yamal, a highly creative midfielder, possesses a remarkable ability to take on defenders in one-on-one situations, a trait reminiscent of Messi during his time with Barcelona. Xavi has acknowledged this quality and emphasized the importance of providing players like Yamal with opportunities to shine. He said, “He's got the ability in one-on-one situations, you have to look for him. As with [Ousmane] Dembele, with Messi… we must get the ball to him. We have to make the most of it and give this type of player a boost.”

Comparisons between Yamal and Messi are inevitable, given their youth and prodigious talent. However, Xavi, who knows the value of nurturing young talents from his own career, is keen to ensure Yamal's development is managed carefully. He cited the example of Messi's early years under Frank Rijkaard, highlighting the need for caution.

Barcelona has a keen interest in protecting Yamal from unnecessary injuries, especially when facing tough opponents like Sevilla. Xavi stated, “We treat him like someone who is 16 years old, who is in training. We are very close to him. We see him well when he’s in training. He’ll be up against [Sergio] Ramos or [Jesus] Navas, competitive animals at 36.”

Barcelona is currently unbeaten in La Liga, with seven games played. They are just two points behind surprise leaders Girona. With a win against Sevilla, they could ascend to the top of the table. Barcelona fans eagerly anticipate the rise of Lamine Yamal, who may one day follow in the footsteps of the legendary Lionel Messi, guided by the experienced hand of Xavi.