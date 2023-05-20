In Barcelona‘s search for a successor to club captain Sergio Busquets, Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich has emerged as the Catalan club’s priority target, reported by goal.com. With Busquets set to depart, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is keen to find a suitable replacement for the veteran playmaker, and Kimmich has risen to the top of his wishlist, as reported by RAC1.

The pursuit of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad had been well-documented as Xavi’s preferred option. However, the hefty €60 million release clause and Sociedad’s reluctance to negotiate have posed significant obstacles to the potential transfer. As a result, Barcelona has turned their attention to Kimmich, whose versatility and quality make him an attractive candidate to fill the void left by Busquets.

Although Barcelona is keen on securing Kimmich’s services, they face tough competition from English clubs Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal. The Premier League trio is closely monitoring the German international’s situation, indicating the widespread interest in his talents.

Kimmich’s versatility as a midfielder capable of operating in multiple positions and his exceptional technical abilities have made him one of the most sought-after players in European football. His performances for Bayern Munich have consistently been of the highest caliber, earning him accolades and admiration from fans and pundits alike.

The potential addition of Kimmich would not only strengthen Barcelona’s midfield but also provide Xavi with a player who possesses the vision, passing range, and defensive acumen to dictate play in a manner reminiscent of Busquets’ style.

As the transfer window approaches, the race for Kimmich’s signature is likely to intensify. Barcelona will need to act swiftly and decisively to fend off competition from their English rivals if they are to secure the services of the highly regarded German midfielder.